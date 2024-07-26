Short Interest in MicroAlgo Inc. (NASDAQ:MLGO) Decreases By 69.4%

MicroAlgo Inc. (NASDAQ:MLGO – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 703,400 shares, a decrease of 69.4% from the June 30th total of 2,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

MicroAlgo Stock Performance

MLGO stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.98. The stock had a trading volume of 22,230,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,194,027. MicroAlgo has a 1-year low of $1.56 and a 1-year high of $156.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.43 and a 200 day moving average of $5.02.

About MicroAlgo

MicroAlgo Inc develops and applies central processing algorithm solutions to customers in internet advertisement, gaming, and intelligent chip industries in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Central Processing Algorithm Services, and Intelligent Chips and Services.

