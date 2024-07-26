Short Interest in Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) Rises By 66.1%

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 248,000 shares, a growth of 66.1% from the June 30th total of 149,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 132,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on TIGO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Millicom International Cellular in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. HSBC downgraded Millicom International Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Hsbc Global Res lowered Millicom International Cellular from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Millicom International Cellular from $26.80 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Millicom International Cellular currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Get Millicom International Cellular alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Millicom International Cellular

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Millicom International Cellular

Millicom International Cellular Stock Up 0.4 %

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TIGO. LB Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the fourth quarter worth about $9,000,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 152.7% during the fourth quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 17,779 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Renaissance Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 139,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 8,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. grew its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 216.0% during the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 56,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 38,697 shares during the last quarter.

TIGO traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $24.64. The company had a trading volume of 38,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,857. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.79. Millicom International Cellular has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $25.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Millicom International Cellular had a return on equity of 0.08% and a net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter.

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America. It offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice, and short message services; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Millicom International Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millicom International Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.