Short Interest in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Decreases By 55.7%

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decrease of 55.7% from the June 30th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMC. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,566,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,156,000 after buying an additional 9,881,752 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $78,408,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $18,054,000. Legacy CG LLC purchased a new position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $15,406,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,640,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,721,000 after buying an additional 165,820 shares during the period.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of USMC traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.79. The stock had a trading volume of 31,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,111. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $40.73 and a 1 year high of $55.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.66 and its 200 day moving average is $51.19.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Increases Dividend

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.1596 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This is an increase from Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

The Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (USMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to offer exposure to the largest of the US large-cap segment. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. USMC was launched on Oct 12, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

