Short Interest in Rockhopper Exploration plc (OTCMKTS:RCKHF) Declines By 86.4%

Rockhopper Exploration plc (OTCMKTS:RCKHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 86.4% from the June 30th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Rockhopper Exploration stock remained flat at $0.19 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 25,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,731. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day moving average of $0.16. Rockhopper Exploration has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $0.21.

Rockhopper Exploration Company Profile

Rockhopper Exploration plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in the United Kingdom. It engages in the exploration, appraisal, and exploitation of its oil and gas acreage primarily in the North Falkland Basin and the Greater Mediterranean region. The company holds 35% working interest in the PL003a, PL003b, PL004a, PL004b, PL004c, PL005, PL032, PL033 production licenses in North Falkland Basin.

