Short Interest in Rockhopper Exploration plc (OTCMKTS:RCKHF) Declines By 86.4%

Rockhopper Exploration plc (OTCMKTS:RCKHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 86.4% from the June 30th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Rockhopper Exploration Price Performance
Shares of Rockhopper Exploration stock remained flat at $0.19 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 25,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,731. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day moving average of $0.16. Rockhopper Exploration has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $0.21.
Rockhopper Exploration Company Profile
