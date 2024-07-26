Short Interest in Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) Grows By 128.6%

Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a growth of 128.6% from the June 30th total of 2,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 12,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taitron Components

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Taitron Components stock. Significant Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 182,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000. Significant Wealth Partners LLC owned 3.03% of Taitron Components as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.09% of the company’s stock.

Taitron Components Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ TAIT traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.85. 10,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,498. The company has a market cap of $17.16 million, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.50. Taitron Components has a fifty-two week low of $2.57 and a fifty-two week high of $4.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.06.

Taitron Components Announces Dividend

Taitron Components ( NASDAQ:TAIT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.96 million during the quarter. Taitron Components had a net margin of 32.80% and a return on equity of 9.65%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.02%. Taitron Components’s payout ratio is presently 71.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Taitron Components in a report on Sunday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Taitron Components

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. It distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components. The company also offers value-added engineering and turn-key solutions focusing on providing contract electronic manufacturers (CEMs) and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with ODM products for their turn-key projects.

See Also

