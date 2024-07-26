Short Interest in Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Increases By 137.5%

Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 137.5% from the June 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Tate & Lyle Trading Up 4.8 %

OTCMKTS:TATYY traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.18. The company had a trading volume of 56,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 140. Tate & Lyle has a 1-year low of $29.92 and a 1-year high of $38.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.18.

Get Tate & Lyle alerts:

Tate & Lyle Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.6051 per share. This is an increase from Tate & Lyle’s previous dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st.

Tate & Lyle Company Profile

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tate & Lyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tate & Lyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.