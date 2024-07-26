Short Interest in The Magnificent Seven ETF (NASDAQ:MAGS) Declines By 78.2%

The Magnificent Seven ETF (NASDAQ:MAGS – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,300 shares, a decrease of 78.2% from the June 30th total of 505,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 508,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Magnificent Seven ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Magnificent Seven ETF stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,290,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,342. Magnificent Seven ETF has a 52-week low of $27.85 and a 52-week high of $49.96. The firm has a market cap of $676.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.95 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.67 and a 200 day moving average of $40.08.

About Magnificent Seven ETF

The Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF (MAGS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that offers highly concentrated exposure to the largest and most liquid leading technology stocks. The fund invests primarily through swaps and forwards.

