Short Interest in The Magnificent Seven ETF (NASDAQ:MAGS) Declines By 78.2%

The Magnificent Seven ETF (NASDAQ:MAGS – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,300 shares, a decrease of 78.2% from the June 30th total of 505,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 508,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Magnificent Seven ETF Stock Down 1.0 %
Magnificent Seven ETF stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,290,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,342. Magnificent Seven ETF has a 52-week low of $27.85 and a 52-week high of $49.96. The firm has a market cap of $676.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.95 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.67 and a 200 day moving average of $40.08.
About Magnificent Seven ETF
