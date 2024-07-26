Short Interest in The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Grows By 317.2%

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAYGet Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,300 shares, an increase of 317.2% from the June 30th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 498,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

The Swatch Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS SWGAY traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,316. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.11. The Swatch Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.40 and a fifty-two week high of $16.09.

About The Swatch Group



The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry.

Recommended Stories

