Short Interest in The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Grows By 317.2%

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,300 shares, an increase of 317.2% from the June 30th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 498,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

The Swatch Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS SWGAY traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,316. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.11. The Swatch Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.40 and a fifty-two week high of $16.09.

Get The Swatch Group alerts:

About The Swatch Group

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry.

Receive News & Ratings for The Swatch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Swatch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.