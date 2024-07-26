Short Interest in The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Grows By 317.2%

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,300 shares, an increase of 317.2% from the June 30th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 498,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
The Swatch Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS SWGAY traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,316. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.11. The Swatch Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.40 and a fifty-two week high of $16.09.
About The Swatch Group
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than The Swatch Group
- What is Put Option Volume?
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Skechers Stock Shows Strength Among Consumer Discretionary Sector
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Tech Stocks Tumble, These Stocks Present Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for The Swatch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Swatch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.