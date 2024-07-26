Short Interest in TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLSIW) Increases By 146.2%

TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLSIW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 146.2% from the June 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

TriSalus Life Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of TLSIW traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.60. 6,415 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,535. TriSalus Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $0.09 and a 1-year high of $2.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TriSalus Life Sciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Highbridge Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TriSalus Life Sciences by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 397,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 34,067 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriSalus Life Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriSalus Life Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000.

About TriSalus Life Sciences

TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, researches, develops, and sells drug delivery technologies and immune-oncology therapeutics for the treatment of liver and pancreatic cancer. The company offers Pressure Enabled Drug Delivery infusion systems, such as the TriNav infusion system, which is used in transarterial radioembolization and chemoembolization procedures for patients with liver cancer and metastases; and the Pancreatic Retrograde Venous Infusion device, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial, for locally advanced pancreatic cancer.

