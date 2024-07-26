Short Interest in Twin Vee Powercats Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE) Increases By 81.5%

Twin Vee Powercats Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,300 shares, a growth of 81.5% from the June 30th total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Twin Vee Powercats Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of VEEE traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.56. 3,194 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,897. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a current ratio of 7.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.93. Twin Vee Powercats has a 1 year low of $0.48 and a 1 year high of $2.33.

Twin Vee Powercats (NASDAQ:VEEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Twin Vee Powercats had a negative net margin of 34.38% and a negative return on equity of 26.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 million for the quarter.

Twin Vee Powercats Company Profile

Twin Vee PowerCats Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational and commercial power catamaran boats. It operates in three segments: Gas-Powered Boat, Electric-Powered Boat, and Franchise. The company's boats allow consumers to use them for a range of recreational activities, such as fishing, diving, and water skiing; and commercial activities, including transportation, eco tours, fishing, and diving expeditions.

