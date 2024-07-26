Short Interest in US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTWO) Decreases By 54.1%

US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTWO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a drop of 54.1% from the June 30th total of 30,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTWO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UTWO traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $48.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,304. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.98. US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF has a 1 year low of $47.56 and a 1 year high of $48.54.

US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF Announces Dividend

US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1888 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%.

The US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF (UTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA Current 2 Year US Treasury index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 2-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 2-year tenor on the yield curve.

