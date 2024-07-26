Short Interest in Vicapsys Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VICP) Declines By 85.7%

Vicapsys Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VICP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the June 30th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:VICP remained flat at $1.51 during trading hours on Thursday. Vicapsys Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $14.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.33 and a 200-day moving average of $1.82.

Vicapsys Life Sciences, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of VICAPSYN, a proprietary product. The company's product is applied to transplantation therapies and related stem-cell applications in the transplantation field. It also develops VYBRIN, a product based on CXCL12 for prevention of post-surgical adhesions in abdominal surgery, coating of implantable medical devices and other implants to eliminate fibrosis, and wound healing with a focus on diabetic ulcers.

