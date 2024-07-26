Short Interest in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) Drops By 41.7%

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 41.7% from the June 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF stock. Vicus Capital grew its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB – Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Vicus Capital owned 0.42% of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:CSB traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.78. The company had a trading volume of 9,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,226. The company has a market capitalization of $308.60 million, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.18. VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52 week low of $46.24 and a 52 week high of $59.22.

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.1187 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th.

The VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks the performance of the Compass EMP US Small Cap High Dividend 100 Volatility Weighted Index by investing in small-cap dividend-paying US common stocks. CSB was launched on Jul 8, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

