Short Interest in Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:CHPS) Increases By 100.0%

Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:CHPS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the June 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ CHPS traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $32.81. 206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,570. Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $21.71 and a twelve month high of $38.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 million, a P/E ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 1.69.

Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a positive change from Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

About Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF

The Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF (CHPS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of the companies involved semiconductor industry globally. The index screens securities based on various ESG criteria provided by Sustainalytics.

