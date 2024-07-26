SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $5.32

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.32 and last traded at $5.48, with a volume of 673646 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.38.

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I Stock Up 1.9 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.31.

About SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I

(Get Free Report)

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.