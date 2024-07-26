Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Price Target Raised to $22.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the bank’s stock.

SFNC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens cut their target price on Simmons First National from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered Simmons First National from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Sunday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Simmons First National Stock Performance

Simmons First National stock opened at $21.81 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80. Simmons First National has a one year low of $13.36 and a one year high of $22.11.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $372.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Simmons First National will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simmons First National Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.16%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP George A. Makris III sold 15,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $269,218.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,151.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFNC. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Simmons First National during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Simmons First National by 161.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Simmons First National by 250,150.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 10,006 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Simmons First National during the 1st quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Simmons First National by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,590 shares of the bank’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. 27.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

