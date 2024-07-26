Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Sets New 1-Year High at $21.58

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.58 and last traded at $21.58, with a volume of 322211 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.21.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SFNC. Stephens boosted their target price on Simmons First National from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Simmons First National from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.36.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $372.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.30 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 11.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Simmons First National Co. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

In related news, EVP George A. Makris III sold 15,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $269,218.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,151.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Simmons First National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Simmons First National by 161.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 250,150.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 10,006 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

