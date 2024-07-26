SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Price Target Raised to $63.00

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.17% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com raised SJW Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.33.

Shares of NYSE SJW opened at $61.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. SJW Group has a 12-month low of $51.17 and a 12-month high of $72.92.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. SJW Group had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $149.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.60 million. Equities research analysts expect that SJW Group will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SJW Group

In other news, insider Craig J. Patla sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $77,868.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,300 shares in the company, valued at $183,546. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SJW Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,387,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $143,510,000 after purchasing an additional 61,015 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of SJW Group by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 107,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,015,000 after acquiring an additional 22,223 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 6,435.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 18,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 18,211 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in shares of SJW Group by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 88,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,774,000 after acquiring an additional 9,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in SJW Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in the United States. It operates in Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The company engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services; and supplies groundwater from wells, surface water from watershed run-off and diversion, reclaimed water, and imported water purchased from the Santa Clara Valley Water District.

