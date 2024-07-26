SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.70-2.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.77. SLM also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.700-2.800 EPS.

SLM Stock Performance

SLM stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.69. 971,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,938,317. SLM has a twelve month low of $12.26 and a twelve month high of $23.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.17.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $783.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.97 million. SLM had a return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 24.67%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts predict that SLM will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLM Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.75%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SLM. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on SLM from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on SLM from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush raised their price target on SLM from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $24.00.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

