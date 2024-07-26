SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) PT Raised to $13.00

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $12.50 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 18.19% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of SLR Investment in a report on Friday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of SLR Investment from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

SLRC stock opened at $15.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.56. The stock has a market cap of $866.96 million, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.13. SLR Investment has a one year low of $13.93 and a one year high of $16.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. SLR Investment had a net margin of 41.66% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $58.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.96 million. On average, analysts predict that SLR Investment will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SLR Investment news, Director Andrea Colvin Roberts bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.98 per share, for a total transaction of $399,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $399,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SLR Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of SLR Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SLR Investment in the fourth quarter worth $195,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SLR Investment by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in SLR Investment by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.32% of the company’s stock.

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

