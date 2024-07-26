SM Energy (NYSE:SM) PT Lowered to $46.00

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

SM has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of SM Energy from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of SM Energy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of SM Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $54.56.

NYSE:SM opened at $45.59 on Monday. SM Energy has a one year low of $34.13 and a one year high of $53.26. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 4.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. SM Energy had a net margin of 31.80% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $559.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.21 million. Equities analysts expect that SM Energy will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.29%.

In other SM Energy news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total value of $804,480.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,756,808.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SM Energy during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in SM Energy by 509.7% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 567 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in SM Energy by 54.9% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 581 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in SM Energy by 665.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 689 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 63.9% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 872 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

