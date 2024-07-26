Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO) Receives $8.10 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.10.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Soho House & Co Inc. from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd.

Get Soho House & Co Inc. alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Soho House & Co Inc.

Soho House & Co Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of SHCO stock opened at $5.11 on Friday. Soho House & Co Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.35 and a fifty-two week high of $8.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.68. The company has a market cap of $999.87 million, a PE ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 0.74.

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $263.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.25 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Soho House & Co Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew Carnie sold 45,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total transaction of $255,597.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,013,413 shares in the company, valued at $5,685,246.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 92,480 shares of company stock valued at $518,265. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Soho House & Co Inc.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Soho House & Co Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $387,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Soho House & Co Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Finally, Thematics Asset Management raised its holdings in Soho House & Co Inc. by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 407,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 16,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Soho House & Co Inc. Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Soho House & Co Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects a group of members. The company helps the members to use the platform to work, socialize, connect, create, and flourish all over the world. The company was formerly known as Membership Collective Group Inc and changed its name to Soho House & Co Inc in March 2023.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Soho House & Co Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soho House & Co Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.