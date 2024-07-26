Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA) Short Interest Down 52.7% in July

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 448,000 shares, a decline of 52.7% from the June 30th total of 947,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 7.3 %

SNOA traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.35. 718,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,160,208. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.19. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $1.15.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 17th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 37.97% and a negative return on equity of 64.15%. The company had revenue of $3.44 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Sonoma Pharmaceuticals will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

About Sonoma Pharmaceuticals

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, develops and produces stabilized hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for wound care, animal health care, eye care, oral care, and dermatological conditions in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Regenacyn, a prescription scar gel; Pediacyn, a pediatric dermatology and wound care product for over-the-counter (OTC) use; Epicyn, an Antimicrobial Facial Cleanser; Levicyn, an HOCl based prescription and OTC product to use and relieve skin irritations, lacerations, abrasions, and burns; Celacyn, a scar management gel; and SebuDerm to manage and relieve the burning, itching, erythema, scaling, and pain associated with seborrhea and seborrheic dermatitis.

