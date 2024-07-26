Sparta Commercial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRCO) Short Interest Update

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRCO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 1,850.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Sparta Commercial Services Trading Up 9.9 %
Sparta Commercial Services stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.31. 25,208 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,829. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.12 and its 200 day moving average is $0.12. Sparta Commercial Services has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.35.
About Sparta Commercial Services
