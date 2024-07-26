Sparta Commercial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRCO) Short Interest Update

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRCO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 1,850.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Sparta Commercial Services Trading Up 9.9 %

Sparta Commercial Services stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.31. 25,208 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,829. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.12 and its 200 day moving average is $0.12. Sparta Commercial Services has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.35.

About Sparta Commercial Services

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc develops, markets, and manages business websites and mobile applications for smartphones and tablets under the iMobileApp name. It offers mobile applications for vehicle dealerships, racetracks, private clubs, country clubs, schools and entertainment venues, restaurants, grocery stores, and various other merchant types.

