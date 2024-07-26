SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Hits New 52-Week High at $87.30

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $87.30 and last traded at $86.97, with a volume of 40803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.74.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 827.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

