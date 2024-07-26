SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:XHB)

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors bought 19,208 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 41% compared to the typical daily volume of 13,611 call options.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Price Performance

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF stock traded up $3.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $116.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,240,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,621,227. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.07. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 52-week low of $69.32 and a 52-week high of $118.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.38.

Get SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 13,920.0% in the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the first quarter valued at $88,000.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.