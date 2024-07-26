SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) Shares Acquired by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) by 36.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,880 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 38,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 13,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GWX traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.39. 66,480 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,381. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $27.06 and a 12 month high of $33.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $641.32 million, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.79.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.