SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.830-0.840 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.830. The company issued revenue guidance of $157.6 million-$158.6 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $157.0 million. SPS Commerce also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.630-3.660 EPS.
SPS Commerce Stock Up 0.1 %
NASDAQ SPSC traded up $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $205.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,762. SPS Commerce has a 1-year low of $151.96 and a 1-year high of $218.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $191.70 and its 200 day moving average is $185.76. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 113.27 and a beta of 0.85.
SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.20. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $149.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.50 million. On average, equities analysts expect that SPS Commerce will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Analysis on SPSC
Insider Buying and Selling at SPS Commerce
In other SPS Commerce news, Director Philip Soran sold 2,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.79, for a total value of $491,838.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,879,553.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director James Burr Ramsey sold 6,567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.90, for a total transaction of $1,273,341.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,855,759.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip Soran sold 2,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.79, for a total transaction of $491,838.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,879,553.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,242 shares of company stock valued at $2,422,377. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
SPS Commerce Company Profile
SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SPS Commerce
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Viking Therapeutics: Pharma Stock Soars on Positive Earnings
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Top 3 Small Cap Stocks Emerging as Rotation Winners
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Bargain Alert: 3 Stocks Worth Watching While The Market Cools
Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.