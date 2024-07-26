S&T Bancorp, Inc. (STBA) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 8th

S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th.

S&T Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 4.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. S&T Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 42.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect S&T Bancorp to earn $3.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.1%.

Get S&T Bancorp alerts:

S&T Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:STBA opened at $44.83 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.81. S&T Bancorp has a one year low of $24.51 and a one year high of $45.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Insider Activity

S&T Bancorp ( NASDAQ:STBA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $142.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.85 million. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 24.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that S&T Bancorp will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William J. Hieb sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $341,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,458.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STBA. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of S&T Bancorp from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of S&T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

View Our Latest Stock Report on STBA

About S&T Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Business Banking, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for S&T Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&T Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.