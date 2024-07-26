St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. St. Joe had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $111.60 million for the quarter.
NYSE JOE traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.20. 49,973 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,884. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. St. Joe has a 12-month low of $45.93 and a 12-month high of $65.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.44 and a beta of 1.27.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from St. Joe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. St. Joe’s payout ratio is currently 34.29%.
The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment engages in the development of communities into homesites for sale to homebuilders and on a limited basis to retail customers.
