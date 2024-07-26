Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,800 shares, a growth of 156.6% from the June 30th total of 27,200 shares. Approximately 10.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 86,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Staffing 360 Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of STAF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,707. The company has a market cap of $1.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.02. Staffing 360 Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $9.90.

Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The business services provider reported ($5.69) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $41.44 million during the quarter. Staffing 360 Solutions had a negative net margin of 13.94% and a negative return on equity of 551.45%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Staffing 360 Solutions will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Staffing 360 Solutions

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc, a staffing company, engages in the acquisition of staffing companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. It provides temporary contractors, and permanent placement services. The company focuses primarily on the staffing companies supporting accounting and finance, information technology, engineering, administration, and commercial disciplines.

