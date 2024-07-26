Starwood Property Trust, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 (NYSE:STWD)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th.

Starwood Property Trust has a payout ratio of 96.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Starwood Property Trust to earn $1.83 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 104.9%.

Starwood Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of STWD stock opened at $19.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. Starwood Property Trust has a 52-week low of $17.07 and a 52-week high of $22.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STWD. Raymond James decreased their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $23.50 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $20.50 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.71.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

