Steppe Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STPGF) Short Interest Update

Steppe Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STPGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, an increase of 607.1% from the June 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Steppe Gold Stock Down 11.3 %

OTCMKTS STPGF traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.46. The stock had a trading volume of 5,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,238. Steppe Gold has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.49.

Get Steppe Gold alerts:

Steppe Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Steppe Gold Ltd. acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metals in Mongolia and Peru. Its principal assets are the Altan Tsagaan Ovoo gold and silver project comprising one mining license covering an area of approximately 5,492.63 hectares located in the territory of Tsagaan Ovoo soum, Dornod province of Eastern Mongolia; the Uudam Khundii gold project comprising one exploration license covering an area of approximately 14,400 hectares located in Uudam Khundii, Bayankhongor Province; and the Tres Cruces Project located within the Department of La Libertad in north-central Peru.

Receive News & Ratings for Steppe Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steppe Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.