Steppe Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STPGF) Short Interest Update

Steppe Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STPGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, an increase of 607.1% from the June 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Steppe Gold Stock Down 11.3 %
OTCMKTS STPGF traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.46. The stock had a trading volume of 5,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,238. Steppe Gold has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.49.
Steppe Gold Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Steppe Gold
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Skechers Stock Shows Strength Among Consumer Discretionary Sector
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Tech Stocks Tumble, These Stocks Present Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Steppe Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steppe Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.