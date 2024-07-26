Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 2.01%. The business had revenue of $34.28 million for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SBT opened at $5.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $302.81 million, a PE ratio of 36.38 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.11. Sterling Bancorp has a twelve month low of $4.55 and a twelve month high of $6.26.

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

