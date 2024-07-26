Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Holdings Cut by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. decreased its position in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 6,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 76,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,271,000 after acquiring an additional 37,047 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,251,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $649,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 35,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 9,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Stock Performance

SF stock opened at $86.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.79. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $54.81 and a 52 week high of $87.28.

Stifel Financial Announces Dividend

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on SF. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com lowered Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on Stifel Financial from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Stifel Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stifel Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stifel Financial

In other Stifel Financial news, Director David A. Peacock sold 13,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total value of $1,038,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,489,815.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

