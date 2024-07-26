Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Announces Earnings Results

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Stifel Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of SF stock traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.50. 328,210 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 603,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.85. Stifel Financial has a twelve month low of $54.81 and a twelve month high of $88.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.18%.

In related news, Director David A. Peacock sold 13,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total value of $1,038,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,489,815.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SF shares. TD Cowen raised their price target on Stifel Financial from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on Stifel Financial from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Stifel Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.50.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

