Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Stock Rating Lowered by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research cut shares of Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Stifel Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on Stifel Financial from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a hold rating and issued a $89.00 price objective (down from $94.00) on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stifel Financial currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $83.50.

Stifel Financial Stock Performance

Shares of SF stock opened at $86.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 1.11. Stifel Financial has a 52-week low of $54.81 and a 52-week high of $87.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 11.34%. Stifel Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Stifel Financial will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

Stifel Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.18%.

Insider Transactions at Stifel Financial

In other Stifel Financial news, Director David A. Peacock sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total value of $1,038,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,489,815.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Stifel Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SF. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 116,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,030,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Stifel Financial by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 6,558 shares during the period. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Stifel Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

