Stifel Nicolaus Boosts SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Price Target to $225.00

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.25% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SPSC. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on SPS Commerce from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC traded up $6.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $211.77. 45,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,819. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 114.87 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $191.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.90. SPS Commerce has a 12-month low of $151.96 and a 12-month high of $218.74.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.20. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $149.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Philip Soran sold 2,390 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.79, for a total value of $491,838.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,852 shares in the company, valued at $3,879,553.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Philip Soran sold 2,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.79, for a total transaction of $491,838.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,879,553.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Burr Ramsey sold 6,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.90, for a total value of $1,273,341.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,728 shares in the company, valued at $2,855,759.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,242 shares of company stock valued at $2,422,377 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter worth about $74,977,000. Norden Group LLC grew its position in SPS Commerce by 2,034.7% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 211,680 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,138,000 after buying an additional 201,764 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,779,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 183.0% during the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 130,556 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,307,000 after buying an additional 84,420 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 662.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 90,694 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,065,000 after buying an additional 78,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

