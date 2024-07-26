Stock Analysts’ Upgrades for July 26th (ACIW, ALEX, ALSN, BOKF, BRO, CBRE, DUOL, EQT, FTAI, INVH)

Stock Analysts’ upgrades for Friday, July 26th:

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Get ACI Worldwide Inc alerts:

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $22.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $17.00.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an in-line rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $123.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $100.00.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $245.00 target price on the stock.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a hold rating to a buy rating. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $132.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $69.00.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an in-line rating to an outperform rating. Evercore ISI currently has $37.00 target price on the stock.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $600.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $540.00.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an underperform rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $177.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $120.00.

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Barclays PLC currently has $256.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $198.00.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) was upgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from an underweight rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $219.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $162.00.

WPP (NYSE:WPP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.