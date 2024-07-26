Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.10, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $123.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.90 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 22.86%.

Stock Yards Bancorp Trading Up 3.6 %

NASDAQ:SYBT traded up $2.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.60. 161,226 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,120. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 52 week low of $36.93 and a 52 week high of $64.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.71.

Stock Yards Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SYBT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $64.00 price target (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Hovde Group lifted their price target on Stock Yards Bancorp from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stock Yards Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David P. Heintzman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $141,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 113,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,319,943.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers a range of loan and deposit products to individual consumers and businesses in all its markets through retail lending, mortgage banking, deposit services, online banking, mobile banking, private banking, commercial lending, commercial real estate lending, leasing, treasury management services, merchant services, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

