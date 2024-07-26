Stock Yards Bancorp’s (SYBT) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated their market perform rating on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $64.00 price target on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price target of $54.00.

Separately, Hovde Group raised their target price on Stock Yards Bancorp from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYBT opened at $63.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 0.83. Stock Yards Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $36.93 and a fifty-two week high of $64.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $123.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.90 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 21.99%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stock Yards Bancorp will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

In other news, Director David P. Heintzman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $141,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,319,943.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYBT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 6.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 152,229 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,561,000 after purchasing an additional 8,777 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 14,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. RPS Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $1,358,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 19.0% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,409 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 2.3% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,141 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 56.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers a range of loan and deposit products to individual consumers and businesses in all its markets through retail lending, mortgage banking, deposit services, online banking, mobile banking, private banking, commercial lending, commercial real estate lending, leasing, treasury management services, merchant services, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

