StockNews.com Downgrades RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) to Buy

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

RNG has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on RingCentral from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on RingCentral from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of RingCentral from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a report on Monday, May 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RingCentral presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.94.

RingCentral Stock Up 7.8 %

Shares of NYSE RNG traded up $2.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.29. 1,306,631 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,173,369. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03. RingCentral has a 52-week low of $25.08 and a 52-week high of $41.76.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $584.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.81 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RingCentral will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 11,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $410,730.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,717,811.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 8,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $295,458.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 388,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,553,827.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 11,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $410,730.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,717,811.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,869 shares of company stock worth $762,165 in the last quarter. 6.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNG. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of RingCentral in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in RingCentral by 116.8% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 930 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in RingCentral by 138.3% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,144 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

