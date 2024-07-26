StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Sify Technologies Stock Performance
Sify Technologies stock opened at $0.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Sify Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $2.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.12.
Sify Technologies Company Profile
