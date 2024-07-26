StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Sify Technologies Stock Performance

Sify Technologies stock opened at $0.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Sify Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $2.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.12.

Get Sify Technologies alerts:

Sify Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. It operates through Network Centric Services, Data Center Services, and Digital Services segments. The Network Centric Services segment offers internet, internet protocol and multi-protocol label switching virtual private network, SDWAN, managed Wi-Fi, internet of things, wholesale and retail voice, managed services, dedicated internet access, and proactive monitoring and management of the network and devices.

Receive News & Ratings for Sify Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sify Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.