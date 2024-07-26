StockNews.com Lowers Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) to Hold

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EMR. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.44.

Shares of NYSE EMR traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $114.58. 2,127,261 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,640,583. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.94. Emerson Electric has a 12 month low of $83.10 and a 12 month high of $119.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Emerson Electric by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,435,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,307,680,000 after buying an additional 1,488,948 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,654,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,036,982,000 after purchasing an additional 62,105 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $764,604,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,174,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $308,934,000 after buying an additional 60,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 219.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,601,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,216,000 after buying an additional 1,786,583 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

