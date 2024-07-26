StockNews.com Upgrades ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) to Hold

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of ACNB from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

ACNB Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:ACNB traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.80. The stock had a trading volume of 48,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,257. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. ACNB has a 1-year low of $30.24 and a 1-year high of $48.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.85. The company has a market cap of $331.31 million, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.62.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $33.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.66 million. ACNB had a net margin of 24.98% and a return on equity of 11.00%. Analysts predict that ACNB will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACNB

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of ACNB in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in ACNB by 83.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in ACNB by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ACNB during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACNB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $434,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.35% of the company’s stock.

ACNB Company Profile

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, offers banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company provides checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also offers commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs include personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

