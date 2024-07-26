STP One Day Trading Volume Hits $3.81 Million (STPT)

STP (STPT) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. STP has a market capitalization of $86.81 million and $3.81 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, STP has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. One STP token can now be purchased for $0.0447 or 0.00000066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00009904 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00008945 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,938.15 or 1.00001562 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00011186 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00006809 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.26 or 0.00072505 BTC.

About STP

STP (STPT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. The official website for STP is stp.network. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_network. The official message board for STP is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1.

Buying and Selling STP

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283.027067. The last known price of STP is 0.04372096 USD and is down -3.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $6,271,085.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using US dollars.

