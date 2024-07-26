STP (STPT) Price Hits $0.0441 on Major Exchanges

STP (STPT) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. In the last week, STP has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar. STP has a total market cap of $85.59 million and approximately $17.23 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STP token can now be bought for $0.0441 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About STP

STPT is a token. It was first traded on June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_network. The official message board for STP is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. The official website for STP is stp.network.

Buying and Selling STP

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283.027067. The last known price of STP is 0.0457628 USD and is up 1.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $18,046,132.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

