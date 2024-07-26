Stratis Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $32,341.14 (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 26th. During the last week, Stratis has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. Stratis has a market capitalization of $21.46 million and $32,341.14 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stratis coin can now be bought for about $0.0505 or 0.00000075 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,259.26 or 0.04826307 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.50 or 0.00042198 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00008557 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00011291 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00014194 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00009124 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00001885 BTC.

Stratis Profile

Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

