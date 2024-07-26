Stratis (STRAX) Hits Market Cap of $21.46 Million

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. During the last seven days, Stratis has traded down 13.4% against the US dollar. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0496 or 0.00000075 BTC on exchanges. Stratis has a market capitalization of $21.46 million and approximately $55,501.93 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Stratis alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,176.45 or 0.04833965 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00041443 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00008216 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00015055 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00011080 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00008995 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Stratis Profile

STRAX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.