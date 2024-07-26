Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Short Interest Up 417.2% in July

Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,000 shares, an increase of 417.2% from the June 30th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 145,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Subaru stock. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in shares of Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FUJHY stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.40. 158,146 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,367. Subaru has a 52-week low of $8.30 and a 52-week high of $11.76. The stock has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.45, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.63 and its 200 day moving average is $10.70.

Subaru ( OTCMKTS:FUJHY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter. Subaru had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 16.52%. As a group, research analysts expect that Subaru will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aerospace, and Others. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components, aircrafts, aerospace-related machinery, and related components; and rents and manages real estate properties.

